After 17 years, it seems that Ellen Pompeo could leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ads

Actress Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular Meredith Gray on Grey’s Anatomy, has played this role since 2005. There have been plenty of near-death experiences for Meredith that would give Ellen a way out, but she always manages to bounce back.

However, the show recently took Meredith in a direction that could finally give Ellen an exit strategy. Is Ellen Pompeo leaving Grey’s Anatomy and should we just start calling it Anatomy?

Source: ABC

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Gray

Is Ellen Pompeo Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

It looks like Ellen Pompeo will be staying on Grey’s Anatomy for at least one more season. In January 2022, TV Line reported that ABC announced that Ellen and showrunner Krista Vernoff “signed new deals with studio ABC Signature, paving the way for the long-running medical drama to continue for at least one more season.”

Before locking in her contract for another year, fans were convinced that Season 18 would be Ellen’s last. In an interview with Insider, Ellen revealed that she’s been “trying to focus on convincing everyone that she should break up.” This feeling didn’t seem to stem from a lack of interest in the show or her character, but rather a legitimate question about what else they could do at this point. Everyone’s response: “Who cares, Ellen? She makes billions of dollars ».

Source: ABC

(L-R) Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), Jordan Wright (Greg Tarzan Davis), Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo)

TV Line also noted that despite being on the air for nearly two decades, the show is still incredibly popular, which could make it hard to walk away. Also, series creator Shonda Rhimes hasn’t finished telling Meredith’s story yet. “She couldn’t be more excited that we get to continue telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all the other doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial for another season,” she said.

Fine, but is Meredith moving to Minnesota?

While Ellen Pompeo stays on Grey’s Anatomy, her character could be leaving Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital for a new job in Minnesota. Season 18 brought Meredith to Minneapolis, where she runs The Gray Center. Initially, she was hired by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher), who tasked Meredith and her team with finding a cure for Parkinson’s. God, that sounds pretty easy.

Innovative surgery based on incredible research was performed on David, and it appears that he may have been cured. If he doesn’t heal completely, his symptoms have certainly become manageable. This prompted David to ask Meredith if she would like to work for him permanently. She then handed him what we assume to be a terrifyingly huge check.

Source: ABC

(L-R) Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher)

Of course, work isn’t the only thing that brings Meredith to Minnesota. She’s also dating Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who she met during season 14 when he was in Seattle picking up an organ, just like you. Nick is a transplant surgeon and while at Gray Sloan he collapsed due to his own complications from a kidney transplant.

In what can only be described as some real Florence Nightingale bullshit, Meredith saved Nick’s life. The heavy flirting went nowhere, but their connection was rekindled when Meredith and Nick ran into each other at the Minnesota hospital where he works.

In episode 15, “Put It to the Test,” Gray Sloan Memorial’s residency program is evaluated. As with all things Grey, there’s always a larger overarching theme. In this case, as she dissects the show, Meredith looks at her own life and what she really wants.

When Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) finds out that Meredith was offered a job, she loses it with Meredith and even drives Derek crazy. There were a lot of low blows.

What emerges from the confrontation between them is the idea that Meredith learned at Gray Sloan and went through their residency program, so she will never be considered more than a resident. Her decision to take her job in Minnesota stems from her desire to start over and be seen as the brilliant doctor she is now, not the resident who once slept with her boss in the car. of this

Yes, Miranda really went there. For now, it looks like Meredith might be leaving Seattle.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with an all-new episode on Thursday, May 5 at 9 pm EST on ABC.

ads