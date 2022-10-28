After 18 years, Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning will star in a new movie

Dakota Fanning managed to capture the attention and love of the public when she was still a childstarring in a series of films that touched many and are still current on television.

throughout his career was accompanied by great figures from the entertainment world and Hollywood, such as Robert De NiroBrittany Murphy, Tom Cruise, Michelle Pfeiffer, Charlize Theron and Sean Pennmaking her a true benchmark in acting at a very young age since she began her acting path at the age of five in 1999.

The career he forged during his childhood only continues to grow stronger, this time with his participation in The Equalizer 3 which will be released on September 1, 2023.

Secondly, actor Denzel Washingtonis so recognized for his career that even He has won two Oscars for ‘Times of Glory’ in 1990 and ‘Training Day’ in 2002.

Why did Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington get together?

It was in 2004 when the two renowned actors, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington They shared the screen in the movie ‘The Man on Fire’ where they played Lupita Ramos and John Creasy respectively.

18 years had to pass for these two talents to come together againthis time for the film ‘The Equalizer 3′, the actors showed their joy at working together again in a new project, because in their last film they had generated a very good chemistryeven Fanning had made some statements about Denzel, saying that she wanted to be like him when she grew up.

Although the plot is still unknown, the smile of the actors in their new recording set located on the Amalfi coast, in ItalyThey showed their emotion.