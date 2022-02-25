After 18 years of hegemony, the Big 4 lost the top of the world

Over time, those inside and outside the world of tennis had become accustomed to a situation: that the number one in the ATP world ranking is purely and exclusively four names: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. But like all hegemony, at some point it ends. Daniel Medvedev (thanks to Djokovic’s defeat in Dubai) he climbed to that top and dethroned the four names that have dominated the world of white sports for almost two decades.

Throughout these last 18 years, there have been exceptional tennis players. Just to name a few: Juan Martín Del Potro, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, David Ferrer, Thomas Berdych, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Stan Wawrinka and so on. But none of them could take the top spot from the Big 4.

The first of all these legends to reach the top was Federer. The Swiss rose in February 2004 and was 237 consecutive weeks! until mid-August 2008. In that period, he won ten Grand Slam titles and three ATP Finals, in addition to other titles such as the Masters 1000 in Miami or Indian Wells.

The Big 4 remained at the top of the tennis world for 921 weeks. Getty

The one who dethroned the one born in Basel was Nadal. The Spaniard reached the aforementioned position for the first time in August 2008 and obtained it continuously until July 2009. His dominance on clay (and especially at Roland Garros) in addition to dominating the game also on grass and cement made the man from Manaco begin to write his legend.

Novak was number one for the first time on July 4, 2011 and stayed there until July 8, 2012. At 24 years old and with more than 20 ATP titles up to that moment, the Serb began to become the third party in the great rivalry that Federer and Nadal had begun to write. AND Murrayat 29 years old, It was number one continuously for 41 weeks between 2016 and 2017.

The British, with 43 trophies in his showcases up to that moment, He took advantage of the injury of the Swiss post Wimbledon (he had had surgery on the menisci of his left knee), of the irregularity of the Spaniard added to his wrist problems and of the defeats in decisive rounds of the Serbian.

Between the four, they add a total of 921 weeks as number one. And among the other remaining number ones in the 21st century (André Agassi, Pete Sampras, Marat Safin, Gustavo Kuerten, Lleyton Hewitt, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Andy Roddick) you get to add a total of 212 weeks at the top.

In addition (and as if that were not enough), in the middle the dispute continues between the Swiss, the Spanish and the Serbian to see who is the player with the most Grand Slam titles. For now, Nadal leads with 21 while Federer and Djokovic continue with 20. Murray, meanwhile, only claimed three.

In the breakdown of the Big 4, Djokovic is the one who spent the most weeks as number one (361) followed by Federer (310), Nadal (209) and Murray (41). Will Medvedev be able to continue his hegemony as long as all four remain active?