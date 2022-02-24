After 20 years, Ingrid Betancourt returned to the place where she was kidnapped – Presidency – 2022 Elections

On February 23, 2002, the then presidential candidate of the Oxygen Green party, Ingrid Betancourt, left for San Vicente del Caguan (Caqueta) in order to be present in the area and accompany the people of that territory in the face of the imminent rupture of the peace agreement between the administration of Andrés Pastrana and the FARC guerrillas. Upon her arrival, she was kidnapped.

Exactly this Wednesday 20 years after that day of her kidnapping, the now presidential candidate He toured the place again to “finish what I could not” and “free Colombians from the kidnapping of corruption.”

Betancourt went through the same steps that led her to captivity which lasted for six years, four months and nine days. She arrived at the Gustavo Artunduaga Paredes airport (Florence) very early in the morning. She saw that the whole place has changed, with the exception of the runway where she landed in the capital of Caquetá 20 years ago.

Although she says that throughout the journey she felt very safe -being accompanied by a large security scheme and several agents of the Public Force-, she does not deny that before getting on the plane she felt “stress”, “anguish” and “a feeling of of déjà vu, of having lived this already”.

The guerrillas left death and devastation. There are more than 9 million victims of violence and 51 million victims of corruption. In my government we are going to compensate all Colombians. Let’s get rid of the corrupt. – Ingrid Betancourt (@IBetancourtCol) February 24, 2022

This is what he told EL TIEMPO from the municipality the little mountain, 15 minutes from the place where several guerrillas stopped the truck in which he was traveling in 2002 and took it away.

Despite this, while doing the tour, that feeling began to fade and today’s applicant felt a “need for the truth so that Colombians know everything that had happened to us.”

And, finally, being able to feel “gratitude” for having managed to get to that highway, to the point where she was kidnapped “with the support of my Police and my Army, committed, at a difficult time because we are facing threats from the Eln”; as well as “empowerment”, by “having managed to get here to tell them ‘we are not going to allow ourselves to be kidnapped, we are not afraid of them, we are going to liberate Colombia’.

certificates In a book similar to the one in the photo👆🏽.

What no one imagined was that we were 40 minutes from the guerrilla checkpoint that caused our kidnapping. – Ingrid Betancourt (@IBetancourtCol) February 24, 2022

Betancourt had another clear objective when visiting the area again: to demonstrate that his kidnapping was facilitated and that he was never told that he could not move with his work team.

“I wanted to recount this story, the sequence of events, talk to the people who were present. Realizing that my kidnapping was facilitated. I was also kidnapped by that system of corruption that I had denounced. And then they changed the narrative and explain to the country that I was guilty of my kidnapping,” she said.

Thanks. It has been a very important day for me and for Colombia. We all deserve to be freed. We all deserve to be compensated. https://t.co/FETTJbCHFR – Ingrid Betancourt (@IBetancourtCol) February 23, 2022

She said that on her new journey she got “answers” and spoke with people who were with her at the time of her kidnapping, who “gave me pieces of information that were revealing to me.”

Among these, that “Andres Pastrana’s intention was not to let me get to San Vicente so that he would not have the shadow of an opposition at the time he was going to gain victory for having recovered the area.”

She says that she found out that before embarking on her trip 20 years ago, her escorts were taken from her and they made her spend three hours at the airport. “That government took away my security scheme, when I was a candidate for the Presidency,” she says.

“Today I find myself in a completely opposite situation. There is an armed strike, the situation is dangerous, now they tell me: ‘we have to be very careful, (but back then) they sent me lies, telling me that the road was safe, that the military were everywhere. The calculations they had so that I would not arrive gave the guerrilla space and time. They had informants at the airport,” he concluded.

Then he left with a new learning: “I did catharsis, I cleaned the memory,” he said. Now, he will continue his run for the presidency.

There I was looking at the road rediscovering everything through the prism of my memory. Everyone deserves to be freed. Everyone deserves to be compensated. – Ingrid Betancourt (@IBetancourtCol) February 23, 2022

LAURA CAMILA VARGAS

POLITICS