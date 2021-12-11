Business

After 20 years, Italgas returns abroad

«Today begins a new and important phase in Italgas’ recent history. After about twenty years we return to operate abroad and we do so in a country like Greece which has recognized our technical and technological leadership and our role as strategic partner to effectively address the phase-out process from coal and lignite for the decarbonisation of the economy “. So said Italgas number one Paolo Gallo, commenting on the signing of the purchase contract for 100% of the Greek Depa Infrastructure.

The Italgas group – whose main shareholder is Cassa Depositi e Prestiti with 26%, and participated by Snam with 13% – yesterday signed the contract for the purchase of 100% of the Greek gas network company Depa Infrastructure in possession of Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund and Hellenic Petroleum for an equity value of 733 million. The agreement follows the tender for the privatization of the company, after the two sellers chose the Italian group on 9 September, which was the preferred bidder of the operation. The completion of the acquisition is subject to the occurrence of certain conditions, such as the approval of the transaction by the Greek supervisory authority RAE and the clearing of the Greek antitrust authority HCC.

Depa currently holds 51% of Thessaloniki – Thessalia Gas Distribution, 100% of Attiki Natural Gas Distribution Single Member Company and 100% of Public Gas Distribution Networks, the three main players in gas distribution in Greece, which manage 6,900 kilometers of network and 509,000 active redelivery points.

