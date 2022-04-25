After 20 years Julia Roberts returns to romantic comedies with this film

Julia Roberts named “America’s Sweetheart” returns to star in a romantic comedy after 20 years. Her next project places her alongside Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney with whom she shares the screen in “Ticket to Paradise.”

In the story, these stars play a divorced couple, who come together and travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. The premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” is scheduled to hit theaters on October 21 this year.

Roberts works with Clooney again, previously, they did it in “Ocean’s Eleven” (2011), “Ocean’s Twelve” (2004), and “Money Monster” (2016).

In the 90s, Julia Roberts starred in a long list of romantic comedies that established her as a great star. Her blockbusters began with “Pretty Woman”, the same formula continued with “My best friend’s wedding”, “Notting Hill”, “Runaway bride” and “Everyone says I love you”.

Although she has participated in suspense or drama genre projects such as “Sleeping with her enemy”, “The pelican report”, and “Erin Brockovich, a bold woman”, a film for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2000.

In recent years, Julia Roberts starred in the films “Snow White” and “Eat, Pray, Love.” In her most recent project, she stars as Martha Mitchell in the miniseries “Gaslit,” a modern take on the 1970s Watergate political scandal that focuses on untold stories and forgotten characters from the era.