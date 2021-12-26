After 20 years of torture, a bear was rescued from an illegal bile factory in Vietnam

For twenty years tortured and locked in a cage too small for him. It is impossible even to imagine what life was like for this bear found on an illegal farm in the Son La province of Vietnam. For all these years he has been subjected to the painful removal of bile with a catheter stuck in the gallbladder, without any possibility of moving or rebelling against what was being inflicted on him.

To save him, and to find a place for him in a sanctuary where he can start a new life, away from pain and with his paws on the grass, was the World Animal Protection, which has been working for years to put an end to the breeding of bile. ‘bear, widely used in traditional oriental medicines.



Photo credits: World Animal Protection // Nguyen Van Tuyen

Since 2005, Vietnam has outlawed this type of farm. But activity has far from stopped, especially in rural areas. World Animal Protection is therefore partnering with Education for Nature Vietnam and other local nonprofits such as Four Paws to stop the country’s illegal bile trade and halve the number of bears trapped in Vietnam so far. And this new rescue represents a milestone in their very difficult job.

The last survivor, renamed Tu Do, is now in the Ninh Binh shrine of Four Paws, where he underwent medical treatment for the first time in twenty years and there is someone who treats him with the dignity he deserves. .



Photo credits: World Animal Protection // Nguyen Van Tuyen

“Even though bear bile farming is illegal in Vietnam, hundreds of bear bile still suffer in captivity,” recalls Wap’s Liz Cabrera Holtz. Now the process of readjusting to the new habitat will be long, but far from painful: in her new home Tu Do is receiving adequate care and food, and soon she will be able to get to know others of her kind who have experienced the same tortures as her.

“The rescue went well and Tu Do arrived safely at our sanctuary. He was calm, friendly and curious. The health check revealed that he has gallstones and dental disease. But now it will have the life it deserves, together with the other 39 bears currently residing in the center, ”concludes the manager Barbara van Genne.

