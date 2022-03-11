After 26 years, do you remember that I am corrupt? Ex-president Abdalá Bucaram rebukes the United States Government | Policy | News

As a “clear interference in Ecuadorian justice” former President Abdalá Bucaram Ortiz described the decision of the United States Government to declare him “ineligible” to enter its territory for being involved in acts of corruption.

On his Twitter account, Bucaram says: “It would be necessary to see who is behind the promotion of withdrawing Abdalá’s visa. In October 2018 I was with the US ambassador, having a pleasant conversation about the country and the NBA. After 26 years, do you remember that I committed acts of corruption in my government? This is a clear interference in Ecuadorian justice.”

In a statement released in the morning, the US government spokesman mentioned that this decision was made due to “his participation in significant acts of corruption, including the misappropriation of public funds, the acceptance of bribes and the interference in public processes.”

“During his tenure as president of Ecuador, Bucaram engaged in multiple acts of corruption, including accepting bribes and embezzling public funds. Bucaram has not yet been held accountable for his betrayal of public trust, ”adds the text.

The former president commented that it is “strange” that acts of corruption in his government are only now being talked about, since for 26 years he has been going to hospitals in that country to treat his heart problems and in 2011 the State Department supposedly guaranteed him that would have access to information about the murder of Jaime Roldós and his sister Martha Bucaram in a plane crash.

“After 26 years, the US remembers that I am corrupt. In other words, they knock me down, they offer me to open the documentation of the murder of Jaime and Martha in 2011, they didn’t do it. I was never sentenced in my country, but they rate my trials. This is crazy,” he tweeted.

“I suppose that some political scion from Ecuador is behind this and I think I know who it is. In any case, I will remain loyal to my principles, I will continue to be loyal to the Democratic Party in the US, and I will continue to question the criminal invasion of Iraq, similar to the Russian one in Ukraine, “he said on the social network.

After his fall in February 1997, Bucaram obtained political asylum in Panama, where he remained for 20 years, until June 2017. He returned to the country once the trials for embezzlement against him for the cases of the School Backpack and Reserved Expenses expired. . Although he did return for a few days in February 2005 when the so-called ‘Pichicorte’ annulled these processes.

In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, three criminal proceedings were initiated against him: for trafficking in cultural property, from which he was dismissed; for organized crime in the purchase of medical supplies, which was initially dismissed but this was revoked; and for arms trafficking, in which the evaluation and preparatory trial hearing has not yet been held. (I)