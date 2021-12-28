after 27 years, the Epic Games game gets a patch – Nerd4.life

Jazz Jackrabbit has received a new one in recent days patch, about 27 years after its release original, which corrects several historical technical problems of the Epic Games game, recently distributed through GOG.

Note that this patch is not distributed by Epic Games but by a group of fans of the community linked to the game, which has put together an update capable of solving various technical problems known for years within the title in question.

Jazz Jackrabbit, a screenshot from the game

These corrections they concern, for example, a problem that made it impossible to finish the level Orbitus 2, some bugs that forced you to abandon the hoverboard in various levels, a problem that prevented the collision between the character and the leaves in Jungrock, another that did not allow to firing the cannons of Battleships 2 and various other inconveniences.

The version of Jazz Jackrabbit distributed through GOG it is already applied to the version distributed by GOG, which is therefore already updated or in any case can be automatically updated with this amateur but working update. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is an action platform released in 1994 on PC by Epic Games, among the various examples of the genre on that platform in an era of experimentation that featured various bizarre characters such as Commander Keen and Superfrog, in the attempt to rival console sacred monsters like Super Mario or Sonic the Hedgehog. Recall that the two Jazz Jackrabbit are available on GoG.