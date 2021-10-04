After 3 and Anni da cane among the exclusives, but also Spiral and Ad Astra

In October 2021 Prime Video proposes, among others, the awaited After 3, the original Italian Anni da cane, together with first and second visions such as Cats, Ad Astra and Spiral – The legacy of Saw.

The October film offer of Prime Video has a strong point, expected by many teenagers: After 3, again starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The third chapter of the sentimental saga taken from novels by Anna Todd will land on streaming platform from October 29: the two protagonists Tessa and Hardin will face fragments of their past that suddenly emerge, traumatizing above all Tessa who is one step away from making an important decision for her career, and is already in crisis with Hardin, which could be left behind …

After 3: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

After 3 is one of the three exclusive of October of Prime Video, that is one of the three films that were not born as original Amazon productions but which will be present on the service exclusively. One of the other two feature films is action Most Dangerous Game (already available) with Liam Hemwsworth, as a man who, terminally ill, agrees to participate in a deadly game. From 7 October it will be the turn of Infinite, another action thriller this time starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua: Is Evan obsessed with images of places he doesn’t remember ever visiting, and has skills he doesn’t remember acquiring? Is he going crazy? Of course not: he was part of a very secret group …

Prime Video, the Amazon Original films of October 2021

From October 22nd the Amazon Original will be on Prime Video Dog years, the story of Stella, a teenager who measures her years like those of dogs (one is worth seven, even if for the record it turned out that it is an inaccurate estimate): traumatized by an accident, she is convinced that she has very little time to live, but the meeting with Matteo will compromise his certainties. Directed by Fabio Mollo, the film stars Aurora Giovinazzo, Isabella Mottinelli, Federico Cesari, Luca Vannuccini and a cameo performance by Achille Lauro.

From 1 October Bingo Hell And Black as Night are two pieces of the horror cycle “Welcome to the Blumhouse”, films produced by the veteran of the genre Jason Blum. In Bingo Hell Adriana Barraza plays an elderly neighborhood activist, who opposes the purchase of the beloved local bingo hall by a fixer known as mr. Big: but what is the mysterious individual hiding? In Black as Night, fifteen years after Katrina, New Orleans is a victim of vampires: the daughter of one of their victims, the fifteen-year-old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) is not there and together with three friends she goes on a punitive expedition to the villa of the undead …

From 8 October continues “Welcome to the Blumhouse” with The Manor And Madres. In the first film Barbara Hershey, hospitalized in a retirement home after a mild stroke, is convinced that the residence is owned by something sinister: however, no one believes her, convinced that she is now a victim of senile dementia … Madres is the story of a Mexican couple who in the seventies moved to a small Californian town, to manage a ranch: but she finds a strange talisman in the dilapidated farm …

There are also two documentaries in the Amazon Originals this month: My name is Pauli Murray (from 1 October), the story of an African-American activist working on the rights front fifteen years before the famous case of Rosa Parks, and Justin Bieber: Our World (from 8), dedicated as you can guess to the singer, followed during the preparation of a great concert, as well as behind the scenes, in his private life.

