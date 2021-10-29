After 3 on Prime Video: cast, plot and interview with director Castille Landon

ANDmoved and in seventh heaven (you can even understand via Zoom), director Castille Landon, class of ’91, reveals the background and curiosity of After 3, available from today on Prime Video, and anticipates the fourth and final chapter of the film saga based on the novels of Anna Todd (Sperling & Kupfer).

This time the Hardin and Tessa fans (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford) will not see their favorites on the big screen but comfortably at home. No Italian premier, unfortunately, as happened for the first chapter, but the cast hopes to be able to return to travel on the occasion of the long farewell to franchise born as a fanfiction about One Direction.

After 3, the plot

The lovestory between Hardin and Tessa was born out of a bet, in the literal sense of the term. He is the classic bad guy all fights and tattoos, she is the little girl soap and water from the provinces who arrives at the college bewildered, but determined to follow in the footsteps of her literary heroines.

Their paths meet thanks to Tessa’s roommate to the dormitory and since then they continue to intertwine between extreme and passionate highs and lows. The third cinematic chapter sees the two protagonists struggling with plans for the future and it is not easy because they seem to want to take different paths.

The word to the director

Perhaps the most turbulent of the films told so far starts from these premises, what marks the transition to adulthood, as the director points out during this exclusive conversation.

Where are the protagonists at the beginning of this third chapter?

We find them where we left them in the previous film, with Tessa reuniting with her father after nine years of absence. The man first meets Hardin and there is a lot of tension between them. So far the boy has been the only male figure in Tessa’s life for a while and he can’t bear to recognize elements of himself in the “father-in-law”.

How does the love story evolve?

The love story becomes more mature, we see them arguing, there is tension but they also know how to reduce the frictions, which is important. Maybe we don’t understand why they are together, since there is always chaos in the relationship and they fight constantly, but in moments of calm we see it in its intensity. This time the problems go beyond simple jealousy, there are indeed external forces – like Hardin’s mother remarrying – capable of making everything more complicated.

Do you think they are soulmates?

We talked about it a lot on set and in fact there are many moments when you don’t understand why they are still together, but they believe that the other is the right person, the one in seven billion. In fact, you cannot force alchemy: when you see it you cannot deny it. For me the concept of “soul mate” can definitely be applied to their situation, it is understood that there is something greater that unites them.

Is this a modern tale or a way to emphasize female empowerment?

If anything After it’s just an anti-fairy tale, it shows the dark side of relationships, when the brain puts you on alert but you love someone and you can’t do without it and this person for his part represents a toxic situation, but he wants to change because at that moment he is not the best version of himself and can become it in order to be worthy of the other person. Situations like this, very realistic, in my opinion are not often seen in the cinema.

How many times have you read the books?

Many, many times, before I got the job and before I got on set, I reviewed the first draft of the script with Anna Todd. For me, the key to the books is to stay focused on Tessa and Hardin, without being distracted. Of course, we also care about the other characters, but this time we have to talk mainly about them.

The biggest challenge?

Staying true to the books, despite the large amount of material. Sometimes something works on the page but on the screen it looks mushy, while I would like the scenes to seem realistic to the point that if a line didn’t convince us once it was spoken by the actors we would change it immediately.

Did you know Harry Style?

I wasn’t a One Direction fangirl but I knew them, although before the film I knew more about After.

The best memory of the set?

Living in the hotel with the actors: I really love them with all my heart and there were little moments where we could all really be together for a week, I think it was Halloween, and we really enjoyed it. So I balanced the moments where I was almost crying behind the camera during the scenes where Tessa and Hardin have an outrageous fight and Hero and Jo give birth to incredible performances.

Do you consider yourself an optimist?

I’m not exactly optimistic, I consider myself rather a realistic type, sometimes I catastrophize the consequences of situations in my head, that’s why this work helps me escape, seeing myself in the characters allows me to put things in perspective.

What love story did you love at the cinema as a girl?

I like Julia Roberts movies, but maybe the favorite of the time remains Titanic, which now as an adult has a different effect on me.

Alchemy exists

What kind of messages did you get from fans?

I’ve had some crazy ones, especially on IG and Twitter. Interacting on social media does not come naturally to me but I realized that it is the most immediate way to get the pulse of what the public thinks. They tell me good stories and explain to me why they empathize with the characters.

Jo and Hero are talented. What types are they in reality?

Hero is different from Hardin, while Jo is more like Tessa. They are very humble and calm artists and I am happy because, not having chosen the cast myself, at the beginning I was a bit nervous and instead they are really good people. She is intelligent, has an analytical mind and is really tough while Hero is quieter and more tender, not at all the fuming temperament of Hero. Together they are magical, always in tune with my own feelings.

How did it go with the new entries Mira Sorvino and Stephen Moyer?

Stephen is the funniest and most professional person ever. Every time he made us kill with laughter, making jokes all the time. Mira, on the other hand, always wants to have a guide, she loves to be direct and arrive on time, she really cares about the performance.

Chance Perdomo is the new face of Landon. What will fans love about him?

Landon is a character that I like and, with the pandemic underway, we have had to change some faces in the cast. Chance was one of those happy accidents, he has immense talent and he quickly became friends with Jo. She’s kind of a nerd while he’s the exact opposite, one who jumps and works a lot together.

Some locations in this film are breathtaking. How did you choose them?

We shot in Bulgaria, a country that allowed us to create different settings, from London to New York. Making us wander in different atmospheres but while remaining in the same place.

Where is it with the fourth film?

We are in post-production. But it’s different from the third, even darker. Since the stakes are higher, Hardin and Tessa aren’t always together. But, even when we see them in different and distant situations, we understand how much they care. After 3 is sexy and daring, but the fourth becomes even more extreme. It will leave you speechless.

