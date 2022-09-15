after 336 minutes without scoring, Cristiano Ronaldo finally scores this season

Thanks to a converted penalty against Sheriff Tiraspol in a match counting for the second day of the Europa League, Cristiano Ronaldo opened his counter for the 2022-2023 season. The Portuguese waited for his eighth game to find the fault.

Cristiano Ronaldo waited until Thursday September 15 to score his first goal of the season. Established during Manchester United’s trip to the Sheriff Tiraspol field on the second day of the Europa League, the Portuguese striker opened his counter from the penalty spot.

336 minutes of hunger

Jadon Sancho had already given his team the advantage in the first period (17th). For his eighth game of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his drought (39th), 336 minutes long, taking advantage of a penalty for a foul on his compatriot Diogo Dalot. “CR7” was also celebrated by a good part of the stadium, which took up its famous “Siuuu” gimmick.

Announced on the departure during the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United, where he is linked until June 2023. The fivefold Golden Ball no longer necessarily enters the plans of Erik ten Hag, who used since the start of the season for the Europa League but left him on the bench in the Premier League, preferring Marcus Rashford.

A week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Manchester United returns to competition this Thursday. A few hours after the announcement, the Red Devils had played against Real Sociedad, for a 1-0 defeat. The meeting originally scheduled for last weekend against Crystal Palace had been postponed, in tribute to the deceased.