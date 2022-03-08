After 37 years, they cancel the Australian series that made Chris Hemsworth, Russell Crowe or Margot Robbie known

“We are very sorry to say that after almost 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes aired, we have to confirm that ‘Neighbors’ will stop producing in June“with this release published through Twitter, the legendary Australian series says goodbye to its followers after not having found an alternative financier after the decision of the British channel Channel 5 to cancel the fiction.

“To our amazing and loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is for the entire team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to finish the series on an incredible level. From here on out, we’ll celebrate ‘Neighbors’ “concludes the thread of the social network.

With 37 seasons behind them, a wide variety of stars have emerged from ‘Neighbors’, from renowned actors such as the brothers Chris, Liam and Luke Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, Radha Mitchell or Jesse Spenceramong others, to singers of the stature of Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance and Delta Goodrem.

with loyal viewers

Despite his departure, ‘Neighbours’ continues to attract an average of 1.5 million UK viewers a day, according to The Guardian. The plot explores the domestic lives of the residents of the fictional Erinsborough neighborhood. In its episodes, topics such as sexuality, pregnancy, gambling or wombs for rent have come to light.