after 48 years comes the first Grammy nomination

First nomination ai Grammy Awards for the ABBA . The Swedish quartet, returned to stores just this year after forty years of silence, with the successful project “Voyage”, was nominated in the “Record of the Year” category for the ballad “I still have faith in you”. A historic achievement when you consider that, despite the long list of career successes, the group had never been nominated for a Grammy Awards before.

The rivals of ABBA

ABBA will have to contend with Jon Batiste candidate with “Freedom”, Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga with “I get a kick out of you”, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar And Giveon with “Peaches”, Brandi Carlile with “Right on time”, Doja Cat And Sza with “Kiss me more”, Billie Eilish with “Happier than ever”, Lil Nas X with “Montero (Call me by your name)”, Olivia Rodrigo with “Drivers license” ei Silk Sonic with “Leave the door open”. The award ceremony is set for January 31, 2022.

The history of ABBA

The ABBA group – formed by Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – became popular in the seventies, thanks to songs that have now entered the history of international music such as “Mamma mia”, “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All”. They have sold over 385 million records. In 1982 ABBA disbanded and then returned to the scene in 2021 with the new album “Voyage” which immediately jumped to the top of the music charts.