After 5 days with over 400 infections, Parma drops to 300 (328) new positives. A death

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,329,222 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,909 more than yesterday, out of a total of 12,430 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,664 molecular and 5,766 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 23.4%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm a total of 10,312,325 doses were administered; of the total 3,776,798 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,759,437.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to + 2.9%), the average age is 66.5 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,307 (+37 compared to yesterday, + 2.9%), average age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Parma (unchanged from yesterday); 3 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 14 in Bologna (+1); 3 in Imola (unchanged); 3 in Ferrara (+1); 4 in Ravenna (+1); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 5 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in intensive care in the provinces of Piacenza (like yesterday), Modena (-2 compared to yesterday) and Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 44.8 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 595 new cases (out of a total of 275,113 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (403 out of 205,344), Parma (328 out of 109,138) and Reggio Emilia (319 out of 148,263); then Ferrara (286 out of 92,295), Ravenna (267 out of 122,707) and Rimini (216 out of 127,775); then Piacenza (158 out of 70,814), Cesena (137 out of 74,577) and the Imola district (105 out of 40,963); finally Forlì, with 95 new positive cases out of a total of 62,233 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 57.085 (-1.508). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 55,742 (-1,546), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 4,405 more than yesterday and reach 1,255,759.

Unfortunately, there are 12 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (an 89-year-old woman)

5 in the province of Reggio Emilia (all men, 60, 77, 83, 87 and 94 years old)

3 in the province of Bologna (two women aged 86 and 89 and a man aged 81)

1 in the province of Ferrara (an 89-year-old woman)

2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (two men aged 88 and 94)

There are no deaths in the province of Piacenza, Modena, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been 16,378 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.