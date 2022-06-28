After 50 years of experience and an affair with a married man, the singer sends this message

Mexico City.- Paquita la del Barrio is a singer who, with the passing of 5 decades of experience, has managed to win the hearts of the public, who affectionately nickname her with nicknames such as ‘The Queen of the People‘ either ‘The Bolero Guerrilla‘. The celebrity is characterized by the letters of his songswhich criticize the macho culture, while making fun of them, as in ‘Two-legged rat‘, ‘Say hello to yours‘ Y ‘Blank check‘, while his iconic line of ‘Are you hearing me useless?’ it has been replicated more than once by various Mexicans.

During her beginnings, Paquita la del Barrio had difficult moments, which were reflected in her bioseriesstarring Andrea Ortega-Lee and spread through Image Televisionwhere it is revealed that when she was 16 she married Michael Gerard, Presidency Treasurerwhom he met when he went to work at Civil registration; however, some time later he discovered that he was a married man and that he had another family.

After this bad drink, the singer had to leave the two children she conceived with Gerardo, to her mother, to pursue her dream of being a singer, a fact that led her to create the duet of The Swallowsyes, along with his sister Viola. Decades later, Paquita la del Barrio became an icon of the Mexican culturea fact that he demonstrated during his last presentation in the parade of the LGBTQ+ Pride Dayof San Diego, USAprecisely in the Pala Casino Resort Spawhere you can see that hundreds of people were able to enjoy their lyrics.

In the Photographs that Paquita la del Barrio herself shared through her official Twitter account. Instagramduring the day of this Monday, June 27, it can be seen that she was not alone on stage, since both she and Luis Angel ‘El Flaco’ They were threatening the event with their duets, and in fact, it seems that their presentation was a complete success, since the singer did not hesitate to send them a message of thanks.

Thanks to my dear people who joined us this Sunday”, declared Paquita la del Barrio

Paquita la del Barrio gives a concert in San Diego

Credits: Instagram @paquitaoficalb

Sources Instagram @paquitaoficialb