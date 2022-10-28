After 6 years of absence, Rihanna is back with the title Lift Me Up!

6 years after the publication of its last long format, Rihanna comes back musically. La Barbadienne has just published an unreleased title, Lift Me Upfeatured guest on the film’s soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna, a long-awaited comeback

Expected in dark rooms from November 9 in France, the feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should benefit from an original soundtrack with small onions. If at the time of the first Black PantherKendrick Lamar had the opportunity to unveil the alternative project Black Panther: The Albumor an LP presented as “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Soundtrack Complementary to Ludwig Göransson’s Original Songs Album” on which appeared among others Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, or Future, the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will therefore be based on this unpublished Rihannajust unveiled on streaming platforms.

Note that it is above all a tribute title to actor Chadwick Boseman, the first role of the first opus of the license Black Panthertragically died of colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.