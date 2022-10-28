Entertainment

After 6 years of absence, Rihanna is back with the title Lift Me Up!

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read

6 years after the publication of its last long format, Rihanna comes back musically. La Barbadienne has just published an unreleased title, Lift Me Upfeatured guest on the film’s soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna, a long-awaited comeback

Expected in dark rooms from November 9 in France, the feature film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should benefit from an original soundtrack with small onions. If at the time of the first Black PantherKendrick Lamar had the opportunity to unveil the alternative project Black Panther: The Albumor an LP presented as “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Original Soundtrack Complementary to Ludwig Göransson’s Original Songs Album” on which appeared among others Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, or Future, the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will therefore be based on this unpublished Rihannajust unveiled on streaming platforms.

Note that it is above all a tribute title to actor Chadwick Boseman, the first role of the first opus of the license Black Panthertragically died of colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 6 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cineuropa vindicates the musical in an edition that will reward Ana Belén, Charo López and Lois Patiño

9 mins ago

Jennifer Lopez displays ultra precious jewel nails

11 mins ago

Iman Vellani hints that there will be a second season of Ms. Marvel

20 mins ago

Kendall Jenner basks in the sun, stark naked…

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button