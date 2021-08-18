After 6 years of inactivity, the Dogecoin Foundation will be officially re-established

On Tuesday, after several years of near-total media silence, the Dogecoin Foundation announced that it will be re-established, to support the developers and major projects of the cryptocurrency based on the famous canine meme. Not least, the foundation’s commitment will focus on supporting the Dogecoin community (DOGE) and promoting the future of the blockchain. In addition, new projects to encourage the adoption and usefulness of the coin will be announced in the coming weeks: this could significantly “increase the consumption of Dogecoin at a basic level“.

“The Foundation owns the Dogecoin brand and logo, and will continue to hold them for the community“, the announcement states.”This means that the Foundation will continue to protect the Dogecoin brand and allow (with a very generous license) the ability to use it for Dogecoin-related memes, entertainment, and projects. We will have your back“.

The foundation aims to ensure a three-year budget for team members to support the goals. The project website lists Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, and Dogecoin lead developer Max Keller as board members. In addition, the interests of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and supporter of DOGE, will be represented by the CEO of Neuralink, Jared Birchall.

First formed in 2014, months after Dogecoin founder Jackson Palmer announced the project on Twitter as an attempt to joke about cryptocurrencies, the foundation was already behind many charitable initiatives inside and outside the crypto industry. Despite this, after two founders Ben Doernberg and Eric Nakagawa left the foundation, the group remained largely silent.

Since hitting a low of $ 0.159 on July 20, the price of DOGE has risen 120% to hit an intraday high of $ 0.35 this week. At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price is around $ 0.297.