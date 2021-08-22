After 6 years the Dogecoin Foundation returns

What happened

After six years the Dogecoin Foundation, with a renewed focus on supporting the ecosystem of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) thanks to the entry of some high-profile names into its advisory board.

According to a statement from the foundation, the advisory board will include the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin And Jared Birchall, legal and financial advisor to the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk.

Birchall, former senior vice president of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), is also a member of the board of the Musk Foundation and manages the Musk family office; the executive will represent Musk’s interests on Dogecoin’s advisory board alongside Dogecoin founder Buterin Billy Markus and to the core developer Max Keller.

The foundation’s board of directors is made up of core developers Ross Nicoll and Michi Lumin, along with product and community managers Timothy Stebbing, Gary Lachance and Jens Wiechers.

Because it is important

Now that the foundation has been relaunched, a structure will be created to hire full-time staff to work on the project; among the figures sought, there will be engineers who will work on faster integration and simpler APIs for those financial, social and charitable projects that wish to use Dogecoin.

Furthermore, the Dogecoin Foundation has declared its intention to protect the Dogecoin brand.

“In recent times, there have been numerous attempts to co-opt the ‘Dogecoin’ brand in various jurisdictions, in ways that would prevent the community and the project itself from using it,” the project said.

In fact, this year several companies have introduced “Doge themed” products, including the Ax deodorant by Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) which launched a limited edition DOGE perfume and Oscar Mayer, a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC), which auctioned a limited edition of “Hot Doge Wieners” on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY).

However, now the Dogecoin Foundation has declared that it exclusively owns both the Dogecoin brand and logo, and that it intends to preserve them for the community.

DOGE price movement

Wednesday DOGE lost 7.2% to $ 0.30 in 24 hours; at the time of publication, the meme cryptocurrency had a trading volume of $ 5.6 billion.