After 60 years it may not be the swollen belly that threatens the heart and brain but neglecting these 3 rules

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death among the population despite being for the most part preventable. In fact, the main risk factors are modifiable, because they are linked to incorrect lifestyles and eating habits which in turn lead to serious pathologies.

Think, for example, of high cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​caused by a fatty diet. In fact, you will have a steady heart and clean arteries below this triglyceride value which, if ignored, causes the cardiovascular system to wobble.

Obesity is one of the main factors that put the heart at risk and has very serious consequences for the state of health and quality of life. In fact, it is established on the basis of the body mass index, when this is greater than or equal to 30 we speak of obesity. This is caused by an imbalance between intake and consumption of calories which leads to an accumulation of excess fat.

In any case, after the age of 60, this relationship would be even more compromising for cardiovascular health of the heart and the brain. But unlike the common thought, the bulky belly in old age is only one of the risk factors. In fact, after 60 years it may not be the swollen belly that threatens the heart and brain but neglecting 3 rules.

If it is true that the average age has increased, it is equally true that the natural slowdown of the metabolism and bad habits threaten longevity. It is not difficult, in such situations, in addition to the increase in fat mass, to find yourself with the loss of lean mass. Or set out on the path of chronic diseases such as diabetes or cardiovascular or neurological ones.

Therefore, it seems clear that to counter the natural dangers of aging and the consequences of bad habits, we will be forced to activate a healthy and virtuous process. In fact, in addition to eating protein, fiber, fruit and drinking water and unsweetened drinks at every meal, it will be vital to respect 3 organizational rules.

The first refers to the distribution of meals during the day with the foresight to make them many and light. Above all, it won’t be healthy to skip breakfast. Indeed, milk or yogurt will be favorable for the supply of proteins and vitamins.

Then every day we will have to remember especially after 60 years to consume vegetables and legumes daily. A quick method could be to blend them also with a view to preserves. In this regard, the basic rule is not to consume ready-made dishes.

Last but not least is maintaining a healthy weight with at least 30 minutes of daily exercise. In this way, serious health risks can be avoided. Therefore, especially during the Christmas holidays, when it happens to exceed, we could opt for a brisk walk in company.