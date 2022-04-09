After 60 years on Televisa and losing exclusivity, famous villain arrives at ‘Ventaneando’, disfigured?

Mexico City.- A beloved first actress arrives at the forum of windowing with Pati Chapoy wearing unrecognizable after having lost its exclusive contract in 2019 and having spent more than 60 years in the ranks of Televisa.

Is about Jacqueline Anderemother of Chantal Anderewho 3 years ago he was left without his contract on the San Angel TV after being one of the villains most recognized of the melodramas.

As you may remember, in 2020 he debuted in Aztec TV and Andere deeply regretted what happened, assuring that what had happened made him very sad.

It was strong, lifelong being there. I was spoiled by many producers and by Mr. Azcárraga Milmo (…) It makes me very sad because I have been working for 66 years, since I was a very young girl. Today when I went to Televisa I said, ‘My God, what is happening is sad,'” he said.

The soap opera villain like The curse, Ángela, Serafín, My destiny is you, The stepmother, I am your owner Y The amazonwho had his last television project in 2020 with The Mexican and the blond.

Although she had already made an attentive call to soap opera producers to hire her, now she went to the Ventaneando con Pati Chapoy forum to tell all the details of her new play at the Teatro Libanés, 100 square meters or the inconvenience.

With a radical change of lookbecause now she has long hair very different from her characteristic short hairstyle, Jacqueline looked gorgeous to her 83 years old.

It is a Spanish work and it was directed by Manuel González Gil, an Argentine. He directed it in Argentina and has gone to direct it to about 5 different countries. It is a very special work, very tender, it makes you laugh all the time. It has its moments that people want to cry and I am with Ana Karina Guevara, a great and charming actress, and with Mauricio, also charming… we are three characters.”

And he added that he plays a woman over 70 years old, younger than her in real life, because she looks incredible: “I enjoy it so much that the truth is that if something hurts, I get to the theater and it goes away,” he said.

Do not think that I go out with these things that I am putting on to change my look. There with white hair, a white wig and finally a blonde because she is a crazy old lady, adored and is Motorola (marijuana) “, she commented.

When asked about what type of character she is looking for on television or at work, the actress once again expressed her dissatisfaction with the small screenensuring that at this point in his life he already takes “whatever falls”.

What I drop… yes, now, now. I like to do everything but in the theater you have the possibility of playing different roles because on TV they usually give you the villain or the good one. I have been a villain for 20 years and I stayed there (…) I have slapped everyone and I have even thrown people.”

Shocking everyone at his confession, drivers asked him to tell who: “A memit aguilar that she is already in heaven I told her: ‘get ready because I have a strong hand’ and to the ground… now this little girl Erika Buenfil, it was terrible, in the ear (…) it is a technique and it was stiff… it was horrible, they had to operate on it. Erikita, I have always apologized to you on camera.”

Finally, the first actress said that they will be in the same theater every other week, so she will have the opportunity to do other things, confirming that go back to soap operas.

I got a movie and a soap opera so yes you can do it (…) It’s a movie for Netflix. I make the mother of the protagonist and then the novel that I don’t know if they allow me to say it (…) I’m not good or bad, I’m coming out of someone’s aunt, “she concluded.

Source: YouTube channel of Ventaneando, Las Estrellas and Instagram @ventaneandouno