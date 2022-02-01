After 9 years of honorable career, BMW puts an end to the production of the electric i3

One of electric cars of the first generation, and perhaps the longest-lived of all, now close to the end of production. Let’s talk about the BMW i3a car that in its own way made history, especially for its cutting-edge project, which made technical solutions and the use of unconventional materials its strengths.

The car over the years remained substantially unchanged, except to get two battery pack upgrades, which kept it competitive. There were also rumors of a third upgrade, to further improve the battery still at 42 kWh, and continue to sell discreetly until 2024.

BMW was forced to revise its plans, due to the sudden acceleration of electric car programs. The factory of Leipzigwhere the i3 is produced, will be used to make the new one Mini Countryman, which in turn will also have an electric version. The plant therefore must undergo a heavy restructuring, causing the early stop of the i3 career next July. The car based on a dedicated platform, by virtue of the use of aluminum for the frame and carbon for the passenger compartment, and therefore not compatible with the shared solutions that BMW wants to pursue, like many other brands.

Since its launch in 2013, the i3 has sold over 200,000 specimens, and still remains one of the best-selling electric cars in Germany, pizazando in 2021 in tenth place, with 12,178 registrations, also beating new proposals. The house of Elica plans to replace it with the new iX1 which, despite the different dimensions and the more classic aesthetic aspect, will probably intercept that slice of customers.





