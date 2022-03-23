After 9 years, the guardianship of actress Amanda Bynes ends, in an agreement similar to that of Britney Spears

The Angels — Actress Amanda Bynes was released Tuesday from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions under the control of her parents for nearly nine years.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Roger Lund rescinded the conservatorship at a court hearing in Oxnard, California, his attorney David A. Esquibias said.

“The court finds that guardianship is no longer required and that grounds no longer exist to establish guardianship of the person,” Lund wrote in court documents outlining the case, before issuing his decision.

Bynes, 35, rose to fame on a couple of Nickelodeon shows as a teenager, but her mental health, substance abuse and run-ins with the law led her parents to establish judicial control through a conservatorship. in 2013.

Lund said this week that Bynes had shown competence in handling her own affairs, including her mental health and other medical treatment.

Bynes’ conservatorship passed and came to an end in a much calmer and less contentious manner than that of Britney Spearswho had a long, often bitter and public fight to free himself from a similar arrangement.

Bynes’s parents agreed that the conservatorship should end, and no one else objected to the court’s decision. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, had acted as her guardian since she settled down nearly nine years ago.

At the time, her parents told the court they were deeply concerned that their daughter, then 27, could harm herself or others unless they are allowed to take control of her health care and finances.

They said Bynes had engaged in disruptive behavior and was convinced she was being watched through smoke detectors and the dashboard of her car. Her parents feared that she, too, was planning to have unnecessary and dangerous cosmetic surgery.

The year before the conservatorship was established, Bynes was arrested in New York for throwing a marijuana pipe from her 36th-floor apartment, and in Los Angeles for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor hit-and-run. driving with a suspended license. Her parents said she also set a fire in the driveway of a house in Thousand Oaks, a Los Angeles suburb where she grew up.

Bynes was 13 years old when she landed her hit variety show, “The Amanda Show” on Nickelodeon., and also appeared in the network’s sketch series “All That” (“All That and More”). She went on to star in the television series “What I Like About You” and movies such as “What a Girl Wants,” “Hairspray,” and “She’s the Man.” ” (“A girl in trouble”).

He hasn’t acted since the movie with Emma Stone. Easy A (“It is said of me”) of 2010 and has said publicly that he has retired from acting.

Bynes has said in interviews that she has been sober for several years and is studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.