After a fundraiser that convinced Beyoncé and Rihanna, the fashion brand Destree is ready to deploy

07:00, June 23, 2022



The Dior and Chanel shows on July 4 and 5 are already on the agenda of fashionistas who will flock to Paris for the week of presentation of the fall-winter 2022-23 collections. But the most “people” event of the next Paris fashion week could well be the inauguration of a small boutique, a stone’s throw from the Tuileries gardens. The Destree brand, founded in 2016, is offering its very first address this summer. It is already present in a large number of fashion temples, such as Selfridges in London, Saks in New York and, of course, Le Bon Marché in Paris.

An “arty” universe

In her shop, she will be able to deploy her entire range in one place: hats, with which the adventure began, leather goods, which confirmed her success, and ready-to-wear, launched in October. The store, decorated by a Brooklyn artist, promises to reflect the universe “very artsy” imagined by the founder, Géraldine Guyot.

The young Parisian trained in London, who crossed rue d’Estrées every morning to go to school, was destined for a career in contemporary art. She changed course and opted for fashion. With her partner Laetitia Lumbroso, who lives in Paris, Géraldine co-pilots the company from New York. This is where she settled a year and a half ago with her husband, Alexandre Arnault, son of Bernard Arnault, at the head of the jeweler Tiffany & Co., owned by the LVMH group.

Beyoncé and Rihanna among the investors

The opening of the boutique is sure to attract many of the family’s very many friends. The godmothers who have provided financial support to Destree could also be part of the party. At the beginning of April, the brand announced a fundraiser of several million euros, for an unprecedented round table, 100% feminine, all in rhinestones and sequins. Among these ten investors: planetary pop stars Beyoncé and Rihanna, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, actress-entrepreneurs Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba, Chloé’s new stylist, Gabriela Hearst, co-founder of Net-a-Porter Carmen Busquets, and even soccer international Amy Griffin.

The constitution of this American-dominated dream team was led from Beijing by Angelica Cheung, former boss of the magazine Vogue China, back in business. The almost as famous bob-cut fashion pro Anna Wintour first convinced her associates at powerhouse US fund Sequoia Capital to back Destree. He already has in his equity portfolio one of the latest successes in fashion: the Parisian brand Ami. “If there is one name that resonates globally in the investment fund category, it is Sequoia Capital,” enthuses Géraldine Guyot.

After eight months of negotiations and Zoom meetings “endless”with armies of advisers, all sides aligned. “To get the women’s brand we wanted, recruiting an all-female team wasn’t enough,” justifies Laetitia Lumbruso. “Having female investors really makes the difference, adds Geraldine Guyot. Their skills in terms of creation, management or production will be decisive. »

A second fundraiser is taking shape

Destree’s commercial development is now ready to accelerate. While volumes have been increasing steadily for five years, the number of points of sale, currently 90, must continue to grow; in the United States, the brand’s largest market, but especially in Asia. The share of turnover on the Internet, which exploded during the Covid and represents 20% of turnover, is also set to increase. The ready-to-wear offer, structured around new models every six weeks, with items from 100 euros to 450 euros, will expand.

Géraldine Guyot currently holds the pencil to draw all the models according to “an aesthetic that speaks to all women, whatever their figure, age, desires”. The designer already has collaborations in mind for capsule collections. For all this, a second fundraiser is already beginning to take shape. This time again, the brand should have no problem finding the means to achieve its ambition.