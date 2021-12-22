Sports

“After a great match, we deservedly won!”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Spezia, Thiago Motta: After a great match, we deservedly won!

Spezia, Thiago Motta speaks to DAZN after the victory against Napoli

Latest football news Napoli – Thiago Motta, the Spezia coach, made some statements at the end of the match against Napoli. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

Spezia, Thiago Motta after the victory over Napoli

“During the match we all live it with transport, to the maximum, as it should be. In the end we all embraced, we are a group and we work together. We are doing a job with great professionalism and commitment. We know that Napoli is a team. who always tries to widen the game with the full backs, in the end if we are too short it becomes difficult to defend because they find one-on-one on the flanks. We tried to stay high. We are in line with the team’s value, at times we did well , at times less, but we know we have to fight for salvation. I am confident, in the second leg we will do even better. From today I think about the next match against Hellas, every day with great commitment and professionalism I work together with the staff and the players. played a great game and deservedly won “.

Naples Spezia Thiago Motta

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve, yet another proof of the mediocrity of players and coach: Allegri and Agnelli admit failure | First page

2 weeks ago

Jannik Sinner in the tie-break of the third set yields to Medvedev (but he had already been eliminated by the regulation) – Corriere.it

November 19, 2021

Benzema sentenced to one year in prison for the Sextape case

4 weeks ago

Curling, Italy in history! What a lesson to the Swedish masters, Edin bows! Semifinals of the neighboring Europeans – OA Sport

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button