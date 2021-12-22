“After a great match, we deservedly won!”

Latest football news Napoli – Thiago Motta, the Spezia coach, made some statements at the end of the match against Napoli. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

“During the match we all live it with transport, to the maximum, as it should be. In the end we all embraced, we are a group and we work together. We are doing a job with great professionalism and commitment. We know that Napoli is a team. who always tries to widen the game with the full backs, in the end if we are too short it becomes difficult to defend because they find one-on-one on the flanks. We tried to stay high. We are in line with the team’s value, at times we did well , at times less, but we know we have to fight for salvation. I am confident, in the second leg we will do even better. From today I think about the next match against Hellas, every day with great commitment and professionalism I work together with the staff and the players. played a great game and deservedly won “.