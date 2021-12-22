“After a great match, we deservedly won!”
Spezia, Thiago Motta speaks to DAZN after the victory against Napoli
Latest football news Napoli – Thiago Motta, the Spezia coach, made some statements at the end of the match against Napoli. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:
Spezia, Thiago Motta after the victory over Napoli
“During the match we all live it with transport, to the maximum, as it should be. In the end we all embraced, we are a group and we work together. We are doing a job with great professionalism and commitment. We know that Napoli is a team. who always tries to widen the game with the full backs, in the end if we are too short it becomes difficult to defend because they find one-on-one on the flanks. We tried to stay high. We are in line with the team’s value, at times we did well , at times less, but we know we have to fight for salvation. I am confident, in the second leg we will do even better. From today I think about the next match against Hellas, every day with great commitment and professionalism I work together with the staff and the players. played a great game and deservedly won “.
CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News