After a pregnancy in majesty, the “comfortable” turn of Rihanna’s outfits

After exposing her pregnancy in all directions, the singer and businesswoman has changed her fashion register since the arrival of her first child last May.

Rihanna, or the art of contrast. On Wednesday July 27, the singer appeared in the streets of New York in “incognito” mode wearing a large parka, a cap screwed tightly on her head, and a pair of comfortable Adidas sneakers: in short, the panoply of the sportswear look. This outfit is in line with her last post-pregnancy appearances. We could see the businesswoman in a series of casual pieces, far from the daring outfits exhibited since January 2022, the date of the very media announcement of her pregnancy.

In early July, for her first public appearance after giving birth, Rihanna wore a Prada black maxi jacket and black leggings. Comfort, always. She then went to Paris, to the Lollapalooza festival, to attend the concert of her companion. Again, no transgressive stylistic register, but heeled panta-leggings and a Balenciaga sports tracksuit. A metamorphosis that sounds like a change of course? Or a break from her more assertive looks?

January 2022. We remember Rihanna and her companion A$AP Rocky strolling through the freezing cold of New York to announce the happy event: a pink puffer jacket, cascading necklaces and a baby bump barely visible, but already exposed frontally. This moment gave rise to posed photos, widely shared on social networks and by the press. And the beginning, then, of a long stylistic plea. That of a pregnancy, exposed in all directions, with a belly bared in the vast majority of her looks, each sexier than the other.

The intention was well controlled on the part of the singer who knows how much, in the fashion sector, everything is a question of symbols. A subject that she obviously masters at her fingertips for having herself imposed a more inclusive look on fashion with her lingerie brand Fenty, which has enjoyed phenomenal success since its launch in 2018. Here, her message was clear: transform her belly in a grandstand against the injunctions of internalized appearance. And display a body in full power, before calming the game. In complete freedom.