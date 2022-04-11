After a scene of jealousy, Matías, son of Marjorie de Sousa, meets again with the eldest son of Lety Calderón

Last April 6 Marjorie DeSousa shared images of the meeting he had with Luciano, son of the actress Lety Calderonwho had already confessed his desire to meet the woman he considers to be the “great love of his life”.

However, the one who responded unexpectedly was Matías, son of the Venezuelan actress, because he exploded in jealousy when Luciano gave his mother an engagement ring with whom they sealed their friendship.

That is why the protagonist of the soap opera ‘Esmeralda’ also brought a gift to the 5-year-old boy and explained that it was only a friendship and that no one would take his place.

“It should be clarified that I brought him (Matías) a little gift, and I told him, just as we brought you a gift, we brought a gift to mom and yes I told her: ‘My love, you have to take into account that you are your mother’s most important man, we are her friends, we can start a nice friendship, but you are the most important man in Marjorie, It’s not going to change you for anything or anyone“, shared the television star during an interview with the program ‘Sale el Sol’.

Despite the scene of jealousy that he starred in, Matías showed that everything was in the past and he already gets along very well with Luciano, with whom he met again to have fun as great friends, because it should be noted that during their date, the 18-year-old He also received a detail from Marjorie de Sousa, as she gave him a costume that he premiered shortly after.

The funny encounter between Luciano and Matías was exposed by People en Español and replicated by various Instagram accounts, where both appear posing in their respective costumes, because while Luciano modeled in a Captain America suit, little Matías chose a pilot suit.

Of course, this could only be the beginning of a great friendship, because as revealed by Leticia Calderón, they have plans to meet more often.

“Yes we intend to continue seeing each other, too so that Mati can see that he is a friend and that we are his friends, I was playing with him, at first he was self-conscious, obviously, we didn’t know who we were or anything, and then he got jealous, “the actress shared.

