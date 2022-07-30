After a sometimes difficult twenty, Selena Gomez is full of hope for the future

As Selena Gomez has just celebrated her 30th birthday, she thought the time had come to take stock. If her twenties were sometimes complicated, between heartache and serious health problems, the actress and singer wishes to better understand this new slice of life.

“I am someone who is still learning, but who knows with more certainty what matters and what she wants. Someone who is grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way. I am moving forward, encouraged by so many strong and autonomous people around me, ”wrote in an Instagram post the pop star who blew out her candles on July 22. “I want to do my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me the best person I can be for myself, others and you.”

Well surrounded

“I can say that I’m starting to really like my thirties. Thank you so much for being a part of my life, another decade on! I love you so much inside and out it hurts! “Finally concluded Selena Gomez.

Reflections full of love and optimism that prove the artist’s ability to remain positive despite the depression she went through because of her lupus and the kidney transplant she had to undergo.