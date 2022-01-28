after A Star is Born he is ready for his second project as a director

The production of Masterthe new film by Bradley Cooper, it is going to start. Where is it? Here in Italy. Let’s talk about the new project of the actor and new director.

Bradley Cooper is in Italy for his new project as a director

In 2018 we only talked about him and Lady Gagaprotagonists of the film A Star is Born. Few people know that the American actor, in addition to playing the role of Jackson Maine, also directed, wrote and produced the project. He seems to want to continue exploring the world of directing, so much so that he will soon land in Italy to direct his new film, Maestro. In any case, we are ready to welcome him and offer him a bed in our house, if he wants.

Varietythe Hollywood Bible, has this beautiful column called Actors on Actors, in which two actors confront each other and one acts as an interviewer for another. Bradley told the Oscar winner Maheshala Alideclaring that as a child his dream had always been to be a conductor. “I was so obsessed with it that I asked Santa for a wand when I was 8. I listened to music, fell in love with the notes and was able to recognize every single passage of a song “. Tells.

Now the actor has 47 years old (recently completed) and does not conduct orchestras, but films. However, he remains tied to the world of chamber music, so much so that this story is centered on the life and career of the musician and conductor. Leonard Bernstein. The project was actually initially in the hands of Steven Spielberg, who four years ago asked Cooper to star in it. However, he found himself forced to decline because he was too busy filming A Star is Born. He was very interested, however, to such an extent that he asked Spielberg to keep the project stalled so that he could not only play the part, but direct it too. Spielberg agreed, and for four years now Bradley Cooper has been working on the film, which is finally ready to be shot.

For now we know that the splendid will be on the set, together with him Carey Mulligan ( Promising Young Woman) and the actor Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Bradley, we ask you heart in hand, you can come to Italy but promise us one thing: stay there.

Serena Baiocco

Follow us on Metropolitan Magazine

Adv