After a strong shock, Byron Castillo is ‘stable’, says Barcelona SC | National Championship | Sports

After the clash that Byron Castillo had with a rival, this Sunday, during the match between Barcelona SC and Orense de Machala, for the seventh date of the Professional League, the yellow box issued a statement in which it reported that the footballer is ” stable” and that he was taken to a nursing home as a “precaution”.

36 minutes were played at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium and Castillo and Erick Plúas disputed a ball in the air and collided head to head. After being treated, the player from Orense returned soon, while the bullfighter was lying on the field of play.

After being checked by the Barcelona medical team, he was taken out on a stretcher and during his departure, the bullfighter got up and wanted to continue playing, however, he could not. Therefore, by his own means, he was admitted to an ambulance to be taken to a hospital.

The club, through a statement uploaded to its social networks, indicated that Castillo is “stable” and was transferred “conscious” to a city hospital.

During the press conference after the duel, in the midst of the statements by coach Jorge Célico, the bullfighter press officer, Luigi Macchiavello, reaffirmed what was said in the letter.

“Byron is fine, he was taken to a hospital as a precaution,” Macchiavello said. (D)