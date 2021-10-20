After a terrible accident, OnlyFans model has to say goodbye to career

Serious accident for OnlyFans star Finley Taylor, so much so that he has to put his online career on pause. Such was the pain for the wound, which was then closed with 15 stitches, who would have asked “let me die”.

An almost fatal accident

He was on his way to his home in South Wales, when she was run over on the evening of May 30th by Emily Down.

The impact was so violent it was thrown away for 40 meters, reporting numerous and deep wounds, so much so that she required medical intervention, which earned her 15 stitches.

ATTENTION! AFTER THE POST IMAGES THAT COULD IMPACT YOUR SENSITIVITY.

The girl was with her husband to take the dog for a walk, when she suffered a bump that “opened my leg so that the fat came out”.

The pain was so strong that the only thing she remembers of that fateful and excited evening was the plea to the football players who came to help her: “Please let me die.”

An unfair sentence

The woman, Emily Down, appeared before the court on July 1st, received a £ 153 fine and a 28 month suspension from his driving license, as she was found driving in a state of intoxication, up to twice the permitted limit, driving a vehicle for which she was not licensed.

A sentence that does not leave satisfied the beautiful Finley who, present on the day of the appearance in court, complained that her career is momentarily paused, precisely because of the accident and does not know how long it will take before returning to work.

“I thought he would pay more. I am no longer living my life as before the accident happened. I can’t describe how much pain I felt. I didn’t even see the car arrive, I was just scared and in pain ”.