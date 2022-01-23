after a year from the birth of the child, the separation arrives

Emma and Garrett, a short-lived love story

Emma Roberts (niece of the famous Julia Roberts) and Garrett Hildund, it seems from some rumors that have decided to end their relationship, which had recently been celebrated with the birth of their son Rhodes. The first birthday of the son, in fact, was celebrated a little while ago and announced to the world through a post on the Instagram profile of the Hollywood actress. There would have been no confirmations yet from the two new parents, who met and started dating in 2019.

Rhodes, the son born during the pandemic

According to People, regarding the birth of their son Rhodes born in December 2020 and therefore in the midst of a pandemic, a source close to the two parents stated: “Having a newborn in the pandemic was much more difficult than both of them expected, but they are really doing their best to understand how to handle the situation. Garrett was bending over backwards as Emma tried to recover after giving birth. She worried that the house was stocked with things Emma liked and needed, to make her feel comfortable.“.