After a year suspended, the International Congress of Medicine resumes

Photography: Twitter “Nursing Congress”.

Guadalajara Jalisco.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to suspend its activities for a year, but in this In 2022, the International Congress of Advances in Medicine of the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara will be held from April 6 to 9 in a hybrid manner.

This edition: the 23rd, will have 36 disciplinary modules, forums, symposiums and refresher courses. This year’s theme is: “Innovation of the Health System in the Post Covid era”.

As well the Nursing Congress will be heldwhere the great importance and evolution in the COVID-19 era that these health workers have suffered will be addressed.

For more information and registration, the website is www.ciam.hcg.gob.mx.

