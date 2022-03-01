After a year suspended, the International Congress of Medicine resumes

The COVID-19 pandemic forced it to suspend its activities for a year, but in this In 2022, the International Congress of Advances in Medicine of the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara will be held from April 6 to 9 in a hybrid manner.
This edition: the 23rd, will have 36 disciplinary modules, forums, symposiums and refresher courses. This year’s theme is: “Innovation of the Health System in the Post Covid era”.
As well the Nursing Congress will be heldwhere the great importance and evolution in the COVID-19 era that these health workers have suffered will be addressed.
For more information and registration, the website is www.ciam.hcg.gob.mx.
Rocío López Fonseca has worked in the media since 2000. Most of these 20 years were at Notisistema, Radio Metrópoli and Radio Vital. The specialization in the area of health began in 2004 and in 2009 he was part of the second generation of the Diploma in Journalism in Public Health organized by the University Center for Health Sciences of the UdG. Producer, editor, reporter and host of various information spaces, and specialized programs on health issues, always accompanied by doctors in the different specialties to address the issues in a professional and objective manner. He is currently part of the team of the Coronavirus Program, the UdG Television Pandemic since March when the project began. He also has his personal site, and his social networks as well as a podcast called Ask Rox to address health and wellness issues for social networks.
