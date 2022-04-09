After abusing surgeries and ending up in an ‘insane asylum’, the actress resigns from Televisa and comes to TV Azteca

Mexico City.- A famous actress and model, who became unrecognizable after ‘abuse’ surgeries and fall into addictionsbe honest in Aztec TV about his painful past after being in Televisa.

Is about Carmen Campuzanowho rose to fame on the best fashion catwalks during the 90s, but fell into drugs and his world came crashing down. Her career collapsed and she disfigured her face due to vices and several surgeries.

As will be remembered, Carmen acquired Leptospirosisa bacterium that, according to her argument, “began to change her face” and which left her disfiguredleaving her unrecognizable And with a completely different face.

Carmen suffered several overdose crisis and was near to death on several occasions, in addition to being admitted to rehabilitation clinics. She was also reported to have been admitted to a psychiatric hospital from CDMX for 21 days.

After fighting for his life, Campuzano made a full recovery and managed to reach sobriety 10 years ago. The model came out of a shady past and remade her life, even changing her profession.

After debuting as an actress in 2016 in as the saying goesTelevisa program, a few weeks ago she was a guest on the morning of Las Estrellas Tell me now! and now gives exclusive to the program windowing from Aztec TV.

The Mexican model revealed how it was that she fell into the hell of addictions, from which she managed to get out 10 years ago.

This year I am 10 years old. At first I said ‘one day at a time’, when the part of the withdrawal syndrome was removed, which is what you have to fight with because it does not go away from one day to the next, “he said.

And he added: “I got tired of living badly, I got tired of those months or even years that I was in inhospitable places, like on farms.” On the other hand, he assures that she gave her life a complete turn after overcoming these difficult moments.

My story has already changed, I have already given it a complete turn. It was out of curiosity, necessity or whatever you want… the joke is that I tried it on my own free will. It was tremendous,” he declared.

And he recalled that the same press witnessed several of his most difficult moments: “All of you as a press shared very dramatic moments.”

Currently, the model offers suicide prevention talks And now it’s lecturer and thanatologist.

I have dedicated myself to studying, I already have many years as a thanatologist. I have my patients, where I give them counseling. I am a thanatologist, specializing in suicide prevention. I also finished my studies as an international lecturer, endorsed by the Spanish university”, she said.

“Soon I will give a conference from ‘drunk, alone and devastated to magical, ethereal and unattainable’, again. I will talk about how Carmen Campuzano was restructured, restored and reborn again,” he concluded.

Source: Ventaneando YouTube channel, Estrella TV and Instagram @cuentameloyaof