After Alexis Vega, the player that Chivas will urgently seek to renew

The rojiblancos are now looking to convince another of the key elements in the squad since he arrived in 2015.

The Chivas de Guadalajara closed the renewal of Alexis Vega with the sole mission of achieving success that both the fans and the management expect by achieving a title and laying the foundations for a highly effective project, but there are still some elements that require a review of their agreements to continue along the same line.

The Sacred Flock has its man of the moment in the Gru, not only because of the media what has been his situation that took 10 months to settle, also because of the five goals he has accumulatedThe same number of assists in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, being key to giving it an important turn to the complicated situation that arose under the orders of Marcelo Leaño.

However, it is a fact that will not be the only element that can take on the responsibility of trying to place Chivas in the place it deserves, as there are other leaders in the squad who bear the burden of meeting expectations and lead the youngest so that they perform as expected on and off the field.

Isaac Brizuela is another objective of the Chivas board

After the red and white leadership did not reach an agreement with Raúl Gudiño to continue in the institution after this Clausura 2022, there are other elements that they do want to stay in the team and one of them is midfielder Isaac Brizuela, one of the elements more regular in recent years, who has served as captain since Jesús Molina was absent.

The “Rabbit” arrived at the Flock in 2015 and his professionalism has allowed him to win the affection and respect from the fans, for which everything points to the fact that he will shortly reach an agreement to continue as a rojiblanco, since his contract expires at end this 2022 and if they do not manage to sign it before the end of the summer I could listen to offers, but the love he feels for the team from Guadalajara has always been his priority, even on some occasion he stated that the desire is to finish his career in Verde Valle.

