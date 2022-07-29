After almost a year with cancer, politician and lawyer Domingo Jiménez dies

Santo Domingo, DR.

After suffering from cancer for almost a year, he passed away on Thursday. Sunday Jimenez, lawyer and member of the Political Directorate of the People’s Force (FP).

The information was released by his son, Ernesto Jiménez, who thanked all those who in various ways accompanied them during the painful journey, “which, he assumed like a warrior, with the force and the dignity that characterized him throughout his life.”

“Today, my father, Dr. @domingojimenez, has gone into the arms of the Lord, our God. I thank God for the father he gave me and, as a son, I am so full of love and gratitude towards my father that words are not enough to express what I feel, “he wrote on his Twitter account.

In September 2021, Jiménez reported that he had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor between the liver and pancreas.

Likewise, in May of this year he stated that he had also been diagnosed with a new cancerous tumor in the spine.

“Everything that my old man sowed and harvested was evidenced in the enormous displays of love and solidarity manifested by the Dominican people, regardless of party colors or social strata. My father, rest easy in the kingdom of God! I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER DAD! ”, Wrote his son Ernesto.