After almost two years, the Sistina Theater reopens with “Mamma Mia!” – DHN

After the dark months of the pandemic and an absence of almost two years, the long awaited moment has come: next 7 December the Sistina Theater celebrates the reopening with one of the most popular shows of recent years, “Oh Mama!”. The signed Record musical Massimo Romeo Piparo who has already recorded extraordinary numbers with over 500 thousand spectators in little more than 200 replicas thanks to a story of romance and courage, it is the Musical perfect for returning to enjoy the joys of live entertainment.

Paolo Conticini, Luca Ward, Sergio Muniz and, in the role he was in the film Meryl Streep, the very good Sabrina Marciano will be the heroes of the most famous musical comedy of the 2000s with the legendary songs of Abba. With a cast of over 30 artists and the live orchestra conducted by Maestro Emanuele Friello, the public will be able to go wild to the enthralling rhythm of the famous ABBA hits such as “Mamma Mia!”, “Dancing Queen”, “The winner takes it all”, “Super Trouper” and many others: 24 songs which, at the behest of the original authors, have been translated into Italian and, like the dialogues, edited directly by the director Massimo Romeo Piparo.

With the rich and spectacular staging of a great production, the flagship of the PeepArrow Entertainment, at the Sistina it will be a great party, an unmissable one Opening Night to rediscover the enthusiasm of the spectators and strengthen the bond of affection and sharing that not even the health emergency has been able to break.

“Finally we go back to dreaming, we finally go back to work – says Massimo Romeo Piparo, artistic director of the Sistina Theater – It has been a very hard two years for us live entertainment operators. Years in which we were suddenly denied the very essence of our profession: sharing, the closeness of people on the occasion of a ritual that takes place. Now Il Sistina restarts with enthusiasm and completely renewing itself, offering the viewer proof of how much it cares for its audience. But trust must be won in the field, and we have also done it starting from the reimbursements made during the health emergency, when everyone issued vouchers withholding sums of money for over 20 months: in a moment of such uncertainty and deprivation, we operators we have an obligation to demonstrate that we want to deserve this trust at all costs“.

And just to better prepare for the meeting with the public and start again with enthusiasm, the Temple of Italian musical comedy was completely renovated in the months of its closing. Lots of news for the spectators who will find new armchairs for greater comfort (as well as carpet, boiserie, velvets, toilets, foyers, marble), a new ventilation system it’s a new ticketing system, in person at the box office or online on the Sistina website, with a technological innovation – of which the Sistina will be the first Italian theater to equip itself – which will show in 3D the vision of the stage from the chosen seat. In a direct relationship between spectator and theater, the purchase of tickets will take place without additional commissions other than those applied for the chosen payment and without intermediaries, which increased the cost of the ticket and reduced the security of obtaining the deserved refund in case of forced closure. . And again, the catering system will also be renewed, entrusted to a very active brand in the national territory that will offer comfort and first-class Food & Beverage quality.

Another big news will be the start time of the shows: the evening reruns will start at 20:30 while the afternoon ones will start at 16:00.

SISTINA THEATER

Via Sistina 129, 00187 Rome

https://www.ilsistina.it/

BOX OFFICE

06 4200711

from Monday to Friday from 13.00 to 19.00

Saturday and Sunday closed

[email protected]

BUY ONLINE

https://ilsistina.18tickets.it/

Ticket prices

Armchair € 57.00

Armchair € 52.00

1st Gallery € 48.00

II Gallery € 40.00

III Gallery € 30.00

Show timetable

From Tuesday to Saturday at 20:30

Sunday at 16:00