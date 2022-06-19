After an accident, Chéco Pérez is out of the Qualy in the Canadian GP

Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was left out of the Canadian Grand Prix (GP) Qualy after an accident at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit on Saturday afternoon.

The pilot managed to get into Q2, although just barely, as he was thirteenth and with many traffic problems to make his lap.

The ‘Checo’ looked for the possibility of returning to the track after the impact, but he did not succeed and the teams had to enter to help him.

Shitty weekend so far for Checo Pérez. He now skidded the car in Q2 and went to stamp the barriers. He will leave between 10-15 tomorrow and will need that luck that always seems to be denied us. In addition, we know that he is good at coming back. 😉 pic.twitter.com/3IJxbGRKtu – Don Checo Perez Shitposting (@ChecoPerezDios) June 18, 2022

For his part, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula 1 World Championship, achieved pole position on Saturday after a fierce struggle in the rain with veteran Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

Father’s Day: 10 movies to celebrate dad’s love

The session began with the drivers shooting their first laps on extreme wet tires and wanting to set the lap as fast as possible due to, as the drivers’ engineers said, the danger of several yellow flags that would make it difficult to complete the lap.

With each passing lap, the pilots were displacing the water, being able to find more grip and improving their lap times more and more. There have been many changes of leader on the grid, where we have seen George Russell, Bottas or even Magnussen.

RECEIVE THE MOST RELEVANT NEWS OF THE DAY THROUGH WHATSAPP; SUBMIT THE WORD ‘HIGH’ BY CLICKING IT HERE

CE