After Andrew Garfield’s Rumored Breakup, Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Addresses ‘Gossip’

Andrew Garfield just achieved the marvel surprise of many of our lives by returning as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on no way home. In addition, the actor was recently nominated for his second Oscar for his amazing performance in Tick, tick… boom! As such, it’s no surprise that the actor is a taken man; however, lately, there has been some confusion about his most recent relationship with model Alyssa Miller.

The amazing Spider Man The actor has always made an effort to keep his personal life private, but recently it has been difficult to hide that he has been dating American model Alyssa Miller. Andrew Garfield and Miller have been spotted together in recent months, most notably at the 2022 SAG Awards, which attended together while wearing suits. However, he was recently informed by Sun that the two had resigned due to “work schedules” and “differences between them”. Here’s how Miller responded to the “gossip”:

(Image credit: Instagram/Alyssa Miller)

The model took Instagram following up on reports of their breakup to post a cute selfie between her and Andrew Garfield along with a cryptic caption. She says, “If you must gossip, at least use a cute photo. Hahaha I love you AG.” What does that mean? It’s unclear exactly what she’s trying to say about the whole thing, except to grace us with this cute photo of the couple and reassure the public that everyone is okay.

