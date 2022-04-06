After Andrew Garfield’s Rumored Breakup, Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Addresses ‘Gossip’

Andrew Garfield just achieved the marvel surprise of many of our lives by returning as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on no way home. In addition, the actor was recently nominated for his second Oscar for his amazing performance in Tick, tick… boom! As such, it’s no surprise that the actor is a taken man; however, lately, there has been some confusion about his most recent relationship with model Alyssa Miller.

The amazing Spider Man The actor has always made an effort to keep his personal life private, but recently it has been difficult to hide that he has been dating American model Alyssa Miller. Andrew Garfield and Miller have been spotted together in recent months, most notably at the 2022 SAG Awards, which attended together while wearing suits . However, he was recently informed by Sun that the two had resigned due to “work schedules” and “differences between them”. Here’s how Miller responded to the “gossip”:

(Image credit: Instagram/Alyssa Miller)

The model took Instagram following up on reports of their breakup to post a cute selfie between her and Andrew Garfield along with a cryptic caption. She says, “If you must gossip, at least use a cute photo. Hahaha I love you AG.” What does that mean? It’s unclear exactly what she’s trying to say about the whole thing, except to grace us with this cute photo of the couple and reassure the public that everyone is okay.

The unnamed source who led to the reports of their breakup said they “were together for quite a while” before going public during awards season, but their busy lives reportedly put their relationship in jeopardy. After Alyssa Miller posted the photo on Instagram, People reported that the couple actually broke up a month ago, but they remain ex-friends.

Andrew Garfield’s most recent public appearance was at the Oscars less than two weeks ago, which did not include Alyssa Miller as his date. Miller’s comments lead to some good mixed signals regarding her and Andrew Garfield’s relationship status. Maybe that’s by design and the main message here is that either way the model loves the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor (as we all do, but in real life).

Garfield is known to have remained friendly with an ex, previously in the form of his amazing spider man co-star emma stone, who played his Gwen Stacy in two Marvel movies . Garfield recently shared that Stone kept texting her about the whole no way home secret , about which he also lied to him. The actor said that he thought it was “hilarious” to keep her out of it until she proceeded to jokingly call him an idiot once her secret was revealed with the release of the film.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield reportedly dated from 2011 to 2015. Since their breakup, Stone has fallen in love and married. SNL writer Dave McCary. They welcomed a baby girl together just over a year ago. Even so, it seems that Stone and Garfield are still friends.