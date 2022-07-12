Entertainment

After Angélica’s disappearance, relatives block avenue in Ecatepec

After reporting missing to Angelica Giovannarelatives carried out a blockade in the Central Avenue of Ecatepec to demand its location.

Via social networks it was detailed that the protest is taking place at the height of UNITEC. Given this, Line 1 of the Mexibus Reported no service.

“We need support from the authorities” and “Help us find her” are some of the phrases that can be read on the protesters’ banners.

According to the search tab of the young woman, Angélica Giovanna López Hernández disappeared on July 10 and was last seen in Colonia Prizo, Ecatepec, Mexico state.

Angélica, with a slim complexion, oval face and long hair, was wearing black corncoal tennis shoes, a dark lycra top, a closed sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans.

blockade central avenue Ecatepec

According to the National Search Commission (CNB), in Mexico there is a record of 101 thousand 71 people missing and not located.

only in the Mexico stateofficial figures indicate that there is 11 thousand 141 missing peopleof which 6 thousand 194 are men and 4 thousand 938 women.

The municipalities with the highest number of missing and unaccounted for persons are Atlautla with 2 thousand 165, Ecatepec with 759 and Toluca with 671.

