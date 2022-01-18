After Angelina Jolie, tennis player Evert also turns the spotlight on cancer at Brca

(Photo from Chris Evert’s Instagram profile)

ROME – After Angelina Jolie, today she is the legendary tennis champion of the 70s and 80s Chris Evert to turn the spotlight on tumors associated with the presence of mutations in BRCA genes. A few days ago Chris announced on Twitter that he had stage 1 ovarian cancer, discovered after undergoing a prophylactic hysterectomy. Now she will have to face a six-week course of chemotherapy, but she is not lacking in determination, as her statements show: ‘I have lived a fascinating life- explained Chris, now 67 years old- Now I have some challenges ahead of me, but I have the comfort of the specialists that the tumor should not recur. Like all those who have always been in control of their life, I’m a bit nervous because I don’t know what effects chemotherapy will have, this time I have to rely on something bigger ‘”. Thus in a statement the Mutagens Foundation which reports the recent testimony of the champion.

THE FAMILY HISTORY

In telling his story Chris couldn’t help but remember the experience of his sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, who passed away in 2020, aged 62, for advanced ovarian cancer. When she was facing her cancer, Jeanne underwent genetic tests to assess the presence of hereditary mutations and initially tested negative for pathogenic variants of the BRCA1 gene which, as is well known, are associated with an elevated risk of developing some cancers including those of ovary, breast, prostate and pancreas. On that same occasion, the other family members also underwent the tests.

In the years since Jeanne’s diagnosis, genetic testing has evolved and research has continued. Well, after a subsequent re-evaluation, the variant of uncertain significance (VUS) identified in the sister was classified as pathogenetic, that is, related to a high risk of disease. In the last week of October, four years after Jeanne’s diagnosis, the Evert family received a phone call informing them of the change in interpretation of Jeanne’s genetic test.. At that point Chris also repeated the genetic test, which revealed that she too is a carrier of the same pathogenetic variant. Hence the decision, taken together with her doctor, to undergo a hysterectomy and therefore the subsequent discovery of being affected by a tumor in the left tube, fortunately still at the first stage, a rarity when it comes to ovarian cancer.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PREVENTION

Chris Evert’s story is yet another proof of how much screening, intensified surveillance and prophylactic measures can make a difference. The genetic information his sister left behind probably saved Chris’s life. Up to 20% of ovarian cancers are family-based and are mainly attributable to mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. In particular, the presence of mutations in the BRCA1 gene increases the risk of developing ovarian cancer by approximately 40 times and the risk of having breast cancer by 4-5 times, compared to the general population. If there is a familiarity, it is therefore advisable to carry out an oncogenetic consultation and possibly to verify the presence of these mutations with a DNA test, in order to be able to implement a preventive and surveillance strategy.

BRCA TEST FOR ALL WOMEN WITH OVARY CANCER

Until a few years ago, only women who had developed breast or ovarian cancer at a young age or with a strong family history of these cancers were considered to be eligible for the BRCA test. Today, however, especially for ovarian cancer, all guidelines agree on the othe possibility of proposing the BRCA test to all patients with non-mucinous and non-borderline ovarian cancer, regardless of age and family history. It is essential that the test is performed at the diagnosis of the tumor because the possible presence of a BRCA mutation has important implications for the patient, both in terms of closer surveillance for the breast and choice of first-line treatment after PARP surgery. inhibitors, in particular. after jolie the evert tennis player turns the spotlight on brca cancer