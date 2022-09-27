After Anne Hathaway’s confession, the actress goes viral

Anne Hathaway starred in one of the most acclaimed teen movies of all time alongside the iconic Julia Andrews. The movie ‘The Princess Diaries’ or also called ‘Princess by surprise’ could be a reality.

The statements of Hathaway on the tape rolled the internet in a few hours after their statements on an american talk show. The film has great expectations from adults and children, the audience that fondly remembers the peculiar story of a young woman and her grandmother, queen of ‘Genovia’.

Anne Hathaway moved more than one

The moment happened on the American program ‘Watch What Happens: Live’, in which the actress announced that the tape is closer than ever, and in fact there is a script for the film, a production that both she and Julia Andrews – her fictional grandmother – are willing to carry out.

The answer that perhaps many expected It was thanks to the question of a viewer in a call: “Have you heard anything about ‘The Princess Diaries 3’? The author of the book said that there is a script for the movie,” the young woman asked with some nervousness.

Anne he said “That was so cute!” and then sweetly explained that she is a complex production: “We don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it [la saga] just as much as you, and it’s just as important to us as it is to you. We don’t want to release anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”