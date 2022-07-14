After announcing her retirement, Sandra Bullock rents her ‘simple’ beach house for $30,000

In addition to standing out for being one of the most successful actresses today, Sandra Bullock he also does it for his ease of buying and selling houses, of what will surely live now that announced his temporary retirement from acting.

The protagonist of ‘Miss Congeniality’ gave the note a few hours ago after she decided put up for rent one of the properties you own in the Malibu areain the state of California.

The property, for which you are asking $30,000 dollars per monthwas built in 1958 and has about 1,300 square meters of extension.

Inside it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, main room, among other rooms.

The kitchen is closed and not so wide. It is equipped with gray-tone cabinets, high-end appliances and a bar that works to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area for three people.

The main bedroom has room for a large bed and a living room. From the room you have access to a terrace, a dressing room, as well as a bathroom with a double vanity, with a toilet and with its respective bathtub.

Outside, on his lot 6,333 square feetIt has a terrace, a fire pit, a barbecue area, a spa area and beautiful views of the ocean.

The house, in which he has as a neighbor Halle Berry, It was bought by Sandra Bullock, in 2020, after spending $5,300,000 dollars.

To see more images of the house that could be yours for a while, click here.

