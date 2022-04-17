After arriving at the Oscars, Eugenio Derbez reappears in Mexico and gives painful news

Mexico City.- After having reached the Oscarin this 2022, Eugenio Derbez Return to Mexico to give a painful news about the society of this country… find out all the details!

A few weeks ago, the actor from CODA, man the water, The Geo-storm Y How to be a Latin Lover? revealed that he was in a village of Mexicowhere he encountered the terrible reality of the dogs abandoned, so he decided to put the cards on the table and support a sterilization campaign.

I’m here in a small town in Mexico and we meet many puppies. We have already collected almost all of them, we sterilized them to find a home for as many as possible. You cannot imagine the number of abandoned dogs, in the worst conditions and above all we found many puppies, there are about 20″, Eugenio began to relate

With the feeling on the surface, the comedian shared some images of the puppies among the garbage and in the shelters, as well as the Photographs of the little ones who are looking for a home.

For her part, Alessandra Rosaldo was proud of her husband’s work, so she decided to share the video on her Instagram account. Instagramalong with a message in which he thanked him for this tender work.

Thank you my love, for this great and beautiful work that you do for them

Sources: Instagram @alexrosaldo