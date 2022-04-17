After attacks at the Chivas hotel, Faitelson attacked sanctions against Querétaro: “The violence continues”

security was broken and chaos began with signs of violence. (Photo: Capture/ESPN Youtube/Fino Boxing

During the night of Friday, April 15, a group of fans of the Guadalajara Sports Club met at a hotel located south of Mexico City where the campus was concentrated. There they decided to express their discomfort at the results obtained by the team in recent months and demanded answers from the team and managers.

After some players came out to show their faces, a block of followers, primarily associated with the group the insurgency, broke the security perimeter and reached the hotel door. At that moment security was broken and chaos began with signs of violence.

Broken glass, a destroyed door and alleged attacks on some reporters They were the first images released, in addition to a wave of insults towards the players, who for a moment were left without an exit before the close claims of the fans.

Faced with these new violent events, David Fatelson He went out on his social networks to criticize the actions of the Atletico supporters, but he threw a dart at those who decided the punishments imposed on the Querétaro White Roostersas he implied that it was not a correct measure to eradicate violence in Mexico.

“Violence continues to advance in Mexican soccer…Tribunes, streets, hotels, but there were those who supposed that by punishing Gallos Blancos, everything was resolved…”, wrote the commenter of ESPN after seeing the images, to later sentence with unjustified reaction of some chiva brothers.

“The Chivas fans are very annoying, but nothing justifies the violence…”

David Fatelson was one of the main critics of the sanctions imposed on the white roosters and consolidated as one of the voices that demanded that the situation be taken advantage of to take unprecedented measuresaccording to the brutal scenes that were spread through social networks, for which he now endorses his dissatisfied position.

After holding a Extraordinary assemblythe club owners of the MX League decided do not proceed with the disaffiliation process of the Gallos de Querétaro and in his legacy they determined to impose as an exemplary punishment a year of games behind closed doors at the Corregidora stadiumthis as a result of the acts of violence that occurred last Saturday.

Through an official statement issued last Tuesday, March 8, Mikel Arriolaexecutive president of Liga MX, and louis yonpresident of the FMFannounced the sanctions imposed on the roosters for allowing the violent fight between followers of Queretaro and Atlasamong which stand out:

Disable the current administration made up of Gabriel Solares, Adolfo Ríos, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde for five (5) years from any management and/or administration activity related to any club affiliated with the FMF

It is imposed on White Roosters Club of Queretaro a sanction consisting of playing all home games behind closed doors for a year.

It is specified that the Club may play its home games at the current venue or at another venue for which it must have the authorization of the authorities of the MX LEAGUE.

Similarly, Arriola He explained that the sanction will prevail for any investor who acquires the franchise, so even if it changes its name or venue, they will continue to play without fans in the stands until March 7, 2023.

