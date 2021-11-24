After Austria, Slovakia also returns to lockdown

The Old Continent is increasingly seriously ill, with over 2.5 million infections, almost 30 thousand deaths in the last week and an increasing trend. Especially because, the WHO found, 45-47% of the European population is not vaccinated, as well as most people in ICU. The European Center for Diseases, the ECDC, has also insisted on vaccines, but has asked governments for a further, albeit unpopular, effort: to adopt “non-pharmaceutical measures”, ie strict restrictions on social contacts.

There France is ready to get serious, also because the incidence rate in children between the ages of 6 and 10 has exploded: 340 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while the national average for adults is 191. The government has prepared a scheme of countermeasures based on the strengthening of the distancing and the Green pass and on the acceleration of the vaccination recall campaign, which will be announced by the Minister of Health Olivier Veran, with the aim of “saving the holidays”, anticipated the spokesman of the government, Gabriel Attal.

In Germany, where experts estimate that the incidence of Covid is out of control (the record of almost 67 thousand new infections is impressive), Chancellor Angela Merkel has convinced itself of the need for a very hard line. So much so as to propose, in a confidential meeting with the SPD, the Greens and the Liberals, a immediate lockdown until December 8th, according to Bild. The proposal, however, was rejected by the leaders of the next government, who evidently fear protests. “The situation is serious”, admitted the future Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, limiting himself, however, to announcing the establishment of a crisis unit on the pandemic.

There Slovakia instead he had no doubts in going all the way and imposed a general lockdown for 15 days. Because we have to deal with the highest number of infections per capita in the world: over 10,300 new cases in 24 hours, out of 5 and a half million inhabitants. “An unpopular but absolutely inevitable measure”, underlined President Zuzana Caputova.

In Holland the return to semi-confinement has unleashed the violence of the no vax, but Prime Minister Mark Rutte is not willing to back down. Indeed, it prepares to go further. The hypothesis circulating is the closure of schools. There are also new squeezes in Central-Eastern Europe, which pays a huge delay on vaccines (just mention the 24% of the immunized population of the Bulgaria compared to 86% of Portugal). The Czech Republic evaluates the obligation for some groups and categories of people. In Poland the government, so far cautious about the closures, said it could reverse the trend if the infection rate does not start to decline by mid-December.

To avoid a winter of passion, the EU Commission, which tomorrow will present the new travel guidelines. The idea is to move from an approach based on the country of origin and any quarantines to one focused on the Green pass, which could have a validity of 9 months.