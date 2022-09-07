After Bach, Trio SR9 dynamites the greatest pop hits with marimbas! – RFI Music

Glasses, marimbas, saucepans or cymbals: the Trio SR9 pulls out all the stops to reveal the soul of great works. After having revisited Bach, Satie or Ravel, this trio from the classical world invites Camille, Sandra Nkaké, Blick Bassy, ​​Camélia Jordana and Malik Djoudi to sublimate pop hits… Impressive!gh

What makes a song a hit? We have all asked ourselves this question. Imagine hits naked, stripping them of their production artifices, this is the new project of the Trio SR9, made up of Paul Changarnier, Nicolas Cousin and Alexandre Espere, three brilliant classical percussionists who met at the Conservatoire. By looking at ten unstoppable totemic titles – including the Happy by Pharrell Williams- they strip the groove to the bone and draw its most intimate skeleton: minimalist acoustic versions haunted by five French voices: Sandra Nkaké, Blick Bassy, ​​Camélia Jordana, Malik Djoudi and Camille (who precisely revisits Happy !) come to re-enchant our pop memories.

Very sunny covers

So yes, there is an air of Déjà vu in this album (it’s its title!) but this organic rereading of pop anthems (signed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande or Rihanna etc.) is stunning. Without synth, guitar or bass, and of course without electronic cosmetic effect, they switch to another dimension thanks to this minimalist poetic orchestra and the arrangements of the brilliant Clément Ducol. “We were strangers to the pop universe, but for us, there are no borders, no limits, confides Nicolas Cousin, the percussionist of this trio who had already revisited works by Satie or Bach. In a classical orchestra, it’s always up to the percussionist to play the strange sounds of a score, so we like to explore! Unlike current blockbusters, we sought the essence of each title“.

For these outstanding musicians, anything that is hit can become an instrument. “At first, we mainly played marimbas (xylophone cousin of the balafon), explains Paul Changarnier. There, we went to find metal blades in scrapyards to reproduce certain deep bass notes, and we found glasses, which gives a magical color to the disc. It takes a lot of research to get it all right. We never have the accuracy of an instrument, and that’s what’s beautiful! It gives a certain fragility and a bit of humanity to these tubes“.

The sublimated voices

All this experimental work of a sensitive alchemist, so rare in pop, nevertheless remains humble. It leaves light to the voices by offering them a free field of interpretation, the centerpiece of this disc. The five singers thus suspend there a sincere grace which transcends the scores and the recipes of charts. Everyone was able to choose two songs from a list of titles proposed by the Trio SR9 and Laurent Bizot, boss of the No Format label.

The Cameroonian singer, Blick Bassy, ​​has decided to transform Bad Guys by Billie Eilish and One Last Time, a very dancefloor hit by Ariana Grande, in a magnificent meditation in bassa, her native language “It’s always risking to sing a cover, so you might as well reclaim the piece! I started from the theme, from this quest for the kingdom of love to translate it into bassa in my own way, because I don’t really sing about pop love, rather a universal love of the living.“. An intense emotion haunts his delicate stripped down version. Beyond the fashions, it gives way to silences and breaths sublimated by the timeless groove of Blick Bassy’s voice.





A successful project to discover on stage

“It was really strong in the studio! jubilant Paul Changarnier. The arrangements were written, but we didn’t know how everyone was going to take the songs. Camélia Jordana also surprised us by slowing down Malamente. She first created the mood with a warm and sensual voice. We accompanied it little by little with sound strata, the theme, the chords. The song was built with ease“. As if going to the essence of a planetary mega-title was above all caressing its strength, but also its fragility to find the balance, this few ingredients so well dosed that the alchemy works.

And here “nothing is lost, everything is transformed”, also with singer Sandra Nkaké who transforms the famous Video Games by Lana Del Rey. Her voice hovers between the deep bass of the metal blades and the crystalline highs of the glasses played with wet fingers: bewitching. “JI wanted to choose a song that I didn’t know, composed by a woman, and which exposes a certain fragility. This version left me room to evolve effortlessly. It was really an incredible sensitive experience, because we recorded, all together, live! explains Sandra Nkake. I can’t wait for us to develop this project on stage with the other performers of the album: all generous and intense artists…“The Franco-Venezuelan singer La Chica will even join the team. Unheard of, which therefore promises wonders!





Threesome SR9 Déjà vu (No Size!) 2022