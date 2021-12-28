After bad weather Como counts the damage: 60 still away from home – Chronicle

Blevio (Como), 30 July – The most serious situation remains Blevio, the first municipality hit by the landslide that isolated two hamlets on Sunday afternoon, which still has eight families outside the home, equal to thirty people, compared to the fifty who, in the immediacy of the disaster, had moved away from their respective homes. “This is a safety choice – says the mayor Alberto Trabucchi – because there are still some restoration works to be done in the houses, but we believe that they will be resolved soon”. The prefecture, which officially results in lower numbers, reports the case of a displaced nucleus also in Argegno. Meanwhile, the connections are progressively unblocking, in particular the provincial Lariana, an artery that runs along the lake, which has now reopened. The situation in Schignano is also improving, affected, like the other municipalities, by landslides and floods.

“We had immediately made available the possibility of finding accommodation in a hotel – explains the mayor, Ferruccio Rigola – but all have found accommodation with relatives and friends. Initially there were about fifteen people, now they have reduced to six or seven. About ten houses have suffered damage, but not all of them were inhabited. In the last few hours the situation has definitely improved, but we have had an excellent participation of volunteers, about forty people from the town, especially young people, who have taken steps to secure the most damaged houses. There was great solidarity, and now I can say that we are in a safe condition “.









In Laglio the mayor Roberto Pozzi speaks of a dozen people, facing serious damage to homes, the same number of Cernobbio, for which the administration has made available a wing of the retirement home. “Nobody has had structural damage – says the mayor Matteo Monti – but houses invaded by mud and water. In the last few hours there has been a clear improvement in the situation and the material present on the roads has been removed. “In the junta convened last night, an estimate of the damage was made:” We have made available 400 thousand euros for the urgency and restoration work in progress – continues the mayor – and asked the Region for one million and 170 thousand euros: 470 thousand for productive, tourist and commercial activities, 350 thousand for damage to individuals and the same amount for urgency “.

