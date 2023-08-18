After bankruptcy, auction house is sued for millionaire fraud with Bored App’s NFTs

The fallout of NFTs was brutal and most of the people who relied on them saw their finances hit hard. Also, the ones who came out victorious were the companies and celebrities who took advantage of the excitement of these tokens to do business and protect themselves legally. Recently, the controversy resurfaced when a group of investors sued a well-known auction house that was responsible for the Borde Aap Yacht Club line and included celebrities in their documents.

Investors bankrupted by NFTs sue prestigious auction house

according to a report by Ars TechnicaA group of investors is suing prestigious art auction house Sotheby’s Holdings Inc. for fraud, alleging that it colluded with NFT company Yuga Labs to place a certain bid on the Bored Ape line. According to the information, the auction was held in 2021 at the peak of the token’s growth and a “single and secret buyer” acquired more than 100 NFTs by paying $24 million for them, a figure higher than the estimate which was more than $12 million. increased and became one. Maximum $18 million.

In this regard, investors considered that what has driven their demand is the uncertain situation that the financial landscape of NFTs is facing. In this regard, he explained that when he saw interest and after this auction by a well-known household and mystery buyer, who paid $24 million USD, he was offered to buy his Bored App NFT by paying at least $400,000. Got inspired. USD. The details are that now their tokens are worth no more than $50,000 USD according to market prices and assuming that someone is interested in them, but the reality is that they have lost most of their money.

In this regard, investors Sotheby’s Holdings Inc. and accused Yuga Labs of colluding to create a fictitious interest and investment climate that would allow them to sell NFTs in the market at a higher price in the hope that the price would drop in the future, but that would no longer be a problem. Similarly, the lawsuit also names celebrities from the United States who have promoted NFTs in one way or another, such as Paris Hilton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Serena Williams, Madonna, Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry, and Justin Bieber. Gave. Bieber…

