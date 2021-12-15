“After Batman I will no longer make movies related to famous IPs”

After the shocking statements about the Batman movie, Ben Affleck is back on the DC superhero revealing that he will no longer accept roles related to famous IPs in the future.

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Ben Affleck revealed that he no longer plans to participate in movies related to big famous people. after playing Batman for the DC Extended Universe franchise. The actor, who will return as the Dark Knight in Flash, presumably for the last time, he spoke on this topic by discussing the box office performance of his latest film The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott.

“As The Last Duel hit theaters, I thought, ‘Well, this is probably the last time I’ll be in a movie that hits theaters.’ Because I no longer want to make films related to big IPs, these big blockbusters that come with an audience already lined up on their shoulders. It’s something that interested and liked me in the past, and that I just don’t like today anymore“The actor spoke of the his next film to come out, The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney (recovered the trailer for The Tender Bar): “These are the projects that interest me now, and it’s important to me that people see this movie. I mean, yes, it’s going to have a limited theatrical release, and that’s great. But I know 90% of people will see it on Amazon and that’s okay, I want them to see it. I want them to see the movie. This is more important to me“.

Speaking of theaters and streaming, this week it was confirmed that Deep Water will be released on Hulu: the erotic thriller with Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas a few days it had been removed from Disney’s theatrical release calendar.